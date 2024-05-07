KSRTC operates 47 additional buses to poll bound districts in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: To cater to the needs of voters travelling to their native where Lok Sabha elections are being held on Tuesday, the KSRTC in Dakshina Kannada (DK) has deployed additional 47 buses.

From Puttur division, 12 additional buses were operated in addition to the regular buses that operate daily on Monday night, Puttur KSRTC Divisional Controller Jayakara Shetty told Deccan Herald.

Five additional buses each from Puttur and B C Road and two buses from Sullia were operated to and from the districts where polling was held on Tuesday.

"All the buses were full. Some of the buses returned on Tuesday night and the remaining will return back on Wednesday. Buses were operated to Vijayapura, Kudalasangama, Hubballi, Gadag and other places,” he added.

Mangaluru KSRTC Division Controller Rajesh Shetty said that 35 additional buses were operated on Monday night in addition to the regular route buses.