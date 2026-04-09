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KSRTC relief fund an independent statutory contract: Karnataka High Court 

However, Justice Patil clarified that there is a clear distinction between compensation paid by the KSRTC under a statutory contract and compensation awarded by the tribunal.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTCKarnataka High Court

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