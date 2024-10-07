Home
KSRTC to add 20 luxury buses each worth Rs 1.78 crore to its fleet

According to officials, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy accompanied by KSRTC Chairman S R Srinivas (Vasu) visited the Volvo bus manufacturing factory near Hoskote to inspect new buses.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 13:57 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 13:57 IST
