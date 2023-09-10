Home
Home

KSRTC to get 13,000 staff, 4,000 buses

'Since new buses were not purchased, the number of schedules were less. We have begun staff recruitment of staff and purchase of buses,' Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 22:12 IST

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that they will recruit 13,000 staff and buy 4,000 buses for the KSRTC and other Corporations.

He was speaking at Dr B R Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations, hosted by the KSRTC SC/ST Officers and Workers’ Welfare Association, here on Saturday. Reddy said 11,000 staff have retired and since past seven years, drivers, conductors and mechanics have not been recruited. “Since new buses were not purchased, the number of schedules were less. We have begun staff recruitment of staff and purchase of buses,” he added.

