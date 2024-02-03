JOIN US
KSRTC to induct 100 new non-AC 'Ashwamedha Classic' buses

These buses sport a new design, have wider legroom and come with several other features. A prototype bus was introduced last year for trial runs.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 22:12 IST

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will induct 100 brand new non-AC buses called Ashwamedha Classic next week. 

These buses sport a new design, have wider legroom and come with several other features. A prototype bus was introduced last year for trial runs.

The buses will ply as point-to-point express vehicles, meaning they will run from various district headquarters to Bengaluru, a KSRTC official said. Some of the features include vehicle location tracker, panic buttons and public address systems.

All buses will comply with Bharat Stage 6 norms. They are taller, have wider rear and front windscreens, and larger passenger window glasses. CM Siddaramaiah will launch them outside the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

