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KSRTC to run 2,000 additional buses to clear festival rush

According to the transport corporation, the special services will run on March 18, 19 and 20, ahead of Ugadi on March 19 and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 23:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTC

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