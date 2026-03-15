<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 2,000 additional buses across the state to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr festivals.</p>.<p>According to the transport corporation, the special services will run on March 18, 19 and 20, ahead of Ugadi on March 19 and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21. Additional return services will also be operated from various intra- and inter-state destinations to Bengaluru on March 22.</p>.<p>Special buses will depart from the Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru to several major destinations, including Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Ballari, among others. Additional services will also run from the Mysuru Road Bus Station towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Kushalanagar and Madikeri.</p>.List of books for school libraries full of errors, say Karnataka publishers.<p>Bookings can be made in advance through the KSRTC website and reservation counters across Karnataka and neighbouring states. The corporation said a 5% discount will be offered when four or more passengers book together, while a 10% discount will be available on return-journey tickets booked with onward travel.</p>