KSRTC wins awards for bus branding, Shakti scheme, road safety

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) says it has won multiple national awards for bus branding, Shakti scheme and employee welfare.

According to a statement from the bus operator, the KSRTC won eight ViDEA, five mCUBE, two SKOCH Order of Merit awards and one SKOCH award.

The ViDEA awards were given in the following categories:

1) Best Video Content in a Product Placement for Branding of Pallakki buses

2) Best Video Content in a Low Budget Marketing Campaign (offline) for Branding of Ashwamedha buses.

3) Best Video Content in a Traditional Media Campaign by a Tours and Travel Enterprise for Shakthi Scheme.

4) Best Video Content in a Multimedia Campaign by Tours and Travel Enterprise for Branding of Ashwamedha buses.

5) Best Video Content in a Digital Campaign by Tours and Travel Enterprise for Branding of Pallakki buses.

6) Best Video Content in an Instagram Campaign for Branding of Ambaari Utsav buses.

7) Best Video Content in a Mobile Marketing Campaign-Overall for Branding of Ashwamedha buses.

8) Top Video Content Brands Enterprise-KSRTC.

The mCUBE Awards were given in the following categories:

1. Best PR Campaign for Branding

2. Best Low Budget Marketing Campaign (offline) for Branding

3. Best ATL Campaign by a Tours and Travel

4. Best Brand Content for Shakthi Scheme

5. Best Online PR Campaign for Branding

The SKOCH Order of Merit Awards and SKOCH Award were the following KSRTc initiatives:

Sarige Sanjeevini (Heart screening and treatment for employees) and Road safety initiatives.

The ViDEA and mCUBE awards were presented in Gurugram and SKOCH Order of Merit awards online. The SKOCH Award will be presented at New Delhi on September 21.