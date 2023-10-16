KSRTC’s Dasara Darshana gets good response

Mangaluru: The KSRTC Mangaluru Division, which commenced Dasara package tour from Sunday, has received a good response.
The Mangaluru Dasara Darshana will cover Mangaladevi Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Sunkadakatte Sri Ambika Annapoorneshwari Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sasihithlu Bhagavathi Temple, Chitrapura Durgaparameshwari Temple, Urwa Mariamma Temple and Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple.
The Madikeri package will cover Raja Seat, Abbey Falls, Nisargadhama, Golden Temple, Harangi Dam and return to Mangaluru. The Mangaluru-Kollur package will cover Maranakatte Mahalingeshwara Temple, Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, Kamalashile Durgaparameshwari Temple, Uchila Sri Mahalakshmi Temple and return to Mangaluru.
Speaking to DH, KSRTC Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said nine buses were booked for the tour package. While two left for Madikeri, four buses were for the Kollur package and three buses for the local package, covering nine temples. The bus for Madikeri left at 7 am, while for the remaining two packages were flagged off at 8 am, he said.
“Among various tours, the Kollur and city routes are in high demand. The KSRTC has appointed a dedicated coordinator for each tour who will accompany the passengers during their travel,” said Shetty.
There is also demand for the introduction of KSRTC package tour to Gejjegiri, which was introduced during Deepavali last year. We are hopeful of reintroducing it soon which will cover Vittal Panchalingeshwara Temple, Umamaheshwari Temple, Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple, Gejjegiri and Hanumagiri.
While JnNURM buses and the City Volvo buses are being operated for Mangaluru Darshana package, Karnataka Sarige buses are deployed for Mangaluru-Madikeri and Mangaluru-Kolluru package tours and JnNURM buses for the local Darshana package. The package tours will be held till October 24.