<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-state-tourism-development-corporation">Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation </a>(KSTDC) has launched a one-day package tour this summer, covering key destinations in and around the city.</p>.<p>The air-conditioned bus tour covers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bannerghatta-biological-park">Bannerghatta National Park</a> and Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls and runs daily, except Tuesdays.</p>.<p>The tour starts from Yeshwantpur at 7.15 am, with pick-up points at the bus stands at Kempegowda (7.30 am), Shantinagar (7.45 am), and Jayanagar (8 am).</p>.KSRTC launches package bus tours to Gaganachukki, Melkote.<p>The package includes a visit to the Bannerghatta Zoo safari and butterfly park, followed by boating and sunset viewing at Muthyala Maduvu. The cost is Rs 1,680 per person.</p>.<p>Tourists booking through KSTDC get direct entry at all gates of the Bannerghatta National Park.</p>