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KSTDC introduces new one-day summer package in Bengaluru

The air-conditioned bus tour covers Bannerghatta National Park and Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls and runs daily, except Tuesdays.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 22:07 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBannerghatta National ParkKSTDC tour package

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