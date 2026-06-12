KSTDC rolls out weekend-friendly Dharmasthala-Kukke tour packages 

<p>Bengaluru: To cater to Bengaluru residents heading to coastal Karnataka’s prominent religious hubs, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kstdc">KSTDC</a>) has announced the launch of a new weekend-friendly tour package connecting Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya.</p>.<p>The initial rollout of the service is scheduled to commence on June 13 using a fleet of deluxe buses. Based on public response and passenger footfall, tourism officials have indicated plans to scale up the service to a daily frequency in the coming months.</p>.KSRTC's 'most-disciplined' Volvo driver retires after 34-year service.<p>The itinerary is structured for efficiency. On Day 1, tourists will arrive in Dharmasthala by 10 pm for an overnight stay. Day 2 begins with an 8 am darshan at the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple, followed by visits to the Southadka Maha Ganapathi Temple and Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Temple, before the return journey begins at 3.30 pm.</p>.<p>"To encourage religious tourism, special quick-darshan arrangements have been facilitated at both major temples," said M Srinivas, chairman of KSTDC. He added that a dedicated KSTDC guide will accompany the tourists to ensure safety and seamless local coordination. Bookings are now open on the official portal (https://kstdc.co/).</p>.<p><strong>Two packages</strong></p>.<p>To accommodate varying budgets, KSTDC has introduced two pricing tiers - Premium package costing Rs 4,450 (per person) with executive hotel stay and breakfast, and Budget package costing Rs 3,450 (per person) with standard economy lodging.</p>