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Homeindiakarnataka

KSTDC rolls out weekend-friendly Dharmasthala-Kukke tour packages 

The initial rollout of the service is scheduled to commence on June 13 using a fleet of deluxe buses.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:05 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakakstdc

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