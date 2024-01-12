K'taka BJP hits out at state govt over interfaith couple attack incident

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Friday hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the attack on an interfaith couple in Haveri district, alleging that a surge in crimes against women in the state reflects rampant lawlessness, and that criminals operate boldly without fear of police intervention.

On January 8, seven men allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked an interfaith couple during their stay in Haveri, a city situated 340 km north-west of Bengaluru.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', the BJP state unit charged that the Haveri incident was a dire consequence of the complete breakdown in law and order in the state.