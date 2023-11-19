K'taka BJP leader Manikanth Rathod attacked by miscreants

Kalaburagi: BJP leader Manikanth Rathod, who had contested against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on the party ticket from Chittapur, was severely attacked by miscreants late Saturday night. He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city after receiving injuries on his head, ears, and hands during the attack.

The incident occurred when he was visiting Kalaburagi from his farmhouse adjacent to the National Highway-150 near Malagatti village, which comes under Chittapur assembly constituency. Rathod was accompanied by his personal secretary at the time of attack.

Rathod, who has more than 40 cases against him, was arrested (later released on bail) on the charges of inciting the people and spreading fake news against police in connection with a suicide of Kalagurti villager Devanand Koraba. He expressed anger against the poor condition of the government hospital in Chittapur recently. The hospital medical officer had lodged an FIR against Rathod accusing him of interrupting the duty of the doctors.