K'taka farmers march in hope of divine aid to help them with 'bride crisis': Report

Eight months after another group made a similar attempt, a large number of farmers from Karnataka intend to march to a shrine in Mandya next month in the hope of getting brides by divine intervention, The Times of India reported.

They believe that there is a "bride crisis" caused by the reluctance of women and their families to live in rural areas. The march's goal is to increase public awareness of the problem.

Santosh was one of the hundreds of people who hiked to the MM Hills shrine in the Chamarajanagar district in February; most of them were over 30.