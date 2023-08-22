K’taka has 55 tmcft of water against need for 124 tmcft: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka has only 55 tmcft of water in storage at a time when it needs 124 tmcft, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday, adding that the government will appraise the Supreme Court of the situation in connection with the ongoing Cauvery dispute.
Shivakumar, who is also the water resources minister, said Bengaluru alone needs 24 tmcft for drinking water purposes. “Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara need 20 tmcft. The KRS has 22 tmcft, Kabini - 6.5 tmcft, Harangi - 7 tmcft and Hemavathi - 20 tmcft,” he added.
According to Shivakumar, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has ordered Karnataka to release 10,000 cusec of water to Tamil Nadu with effect from August 12 for 15 days, which works out to 13 tmcft. So far, Karnataka has released 8.56 tmcft.
The Congress government has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Cauvery issue. “We’re adopting a wait-and-watch policy. The next steps will be decided after the all-party meeting,” Shivakumar said.
“Former chief ministers who have dealt with the issue have been invited. We’ll get suggestions from leaders of all parties,” he added.
Speaking to reporters, former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the saffron party would support the Congress government when it comes to protecting the interests of the state and its farmers.
“The Supreme Court has constituted a new bench. The state government must view this seriously. Already, a system has been put in place based on the orders of the Tribunal,” Bommai said. “On one hand, this government releases water and on the other, it argues against it, he added.
Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to postpone its protest against the Congress government, which was scheduled to be held on August 23, as an all-party meeting is being held on the same day.
“We will not boycott the all-party meeting. We will present our views there,” senior BJP MLA R Ashoka said. “Our protest has been postponed in view of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. The protest will now be held on August 29,” he added.