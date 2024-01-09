K'taka HC issues notice to state over shortage of 16,000 medical professionals

Further, the PIL says that there is a 'complete lack of coordination and supervision on part of the Respondent No.2 (Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka) while various health strategies are being implemented and, therefore, are far from achieving the desired results.' The FICCI report '$1 Trillion Economy Karnataka's Vision' had noted the shortage of primary health centres in 454 rural areas. The report mentioned the shortfall of 723 MBBS doctors, 7,492 nurses, 1,517 lab technicians, 1,512 pharmacists, 1,752 attendants and 3,253 Group D staff.