K'taka HC stays FIR against Sulibele over comments against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed an FIR registered against Chakravarti Sulibele, founder of the Yuva Brigade, for allegedly spreading hatred between communities.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar at the Dharwad bench of the HC granted the stay after hearing a criminal petition filed by Sulibele and adjourned the hearing.

The Karwar Rural police had filed the FIR on October 5, 2023 against Sulibele for the alleged comments made on October 3 at a press conference after visiting a temple in Karwar.