K'taka incurred crop loss of Rs 35,000 cr due to drought, hope 2024 will be promising year: CM

Siddaramaiah stressed that the severity of drought was less due to the state government's poll guarantees.

The chief minister said that rain is necessary for development to reach the desired expectation. More than 60 per cent of people are dependent on agriculture.

"It is because of our guarantees that the severity of the drought has been reduced. Poor families have gained purchasing power," he said.

He opined that although there is drought, its intensity has been reduced to some extent.

Quoting the universal basic income policy, the chief minister said the income of the people has increased and economic activities have been given impetus.

"People have chosen us for the development of the state. The government has chosen the bureaucrats," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that change in society can be brought only about with a pro-people and social approach.

"We have to work according to the people’s expectation and understanding the Constitution," he said.