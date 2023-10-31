K’taka readies red carpet for non-resident Kannadigas

Karnataka sees a huge investment potential from non-resident Kannadigas who are more skilled and white-collared when compared with expats from other Indian states, according to the draft policy accessed by DH.

This gives the government “a perfect opportunity” to push “more investment-friendly projects...on the liquidity of NRKs”.

The policy proposes a single-window system to clear NRK investment proposals. The government will offer tailor-made tourism packages for NRKs as well as “special investment opportunities and status” for those investing in tourism infrastructure.

NRK cards carrying special privileges, such as discounts during state visits, will be issued to members of the diaspora. Those having these ‘Kannadiga Cards’ will get priority support and assistance at government offices, the policy states. A 21-member NRIK Implementation Authority headed by the chief minister will be constituted to implement proposals made in the policy.

The government already has an NRI Forum. “But it lacks a policy and there’s no constant engagement with the diaspora,” Priyank said, adding that Kerala and Punjab already have a similar policy.

The government wants to piggyback on the “surge of liquid capital” available with overseas Kannadigas who want to invest. “In fact, NRI remittances account for a significant chunk of nearly 3 per cent of India’s GDP. India has become the first country in the world to have annual remittances from abroad crossing the $100 billion mark,” the draft states citing World Bank.

Under the proposed policy, the government will take up grievances raised by overseas Kannadigas or their family members here, which can include help with tracing missing persons abroad, cheating by recruiting agencies or educational institutions and providing assistance to those who want to come back.

Apart from attracting investments, the government is banking on the “intangible benefit” the diaspora brings through networking, sources said.