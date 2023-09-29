K'taka to file revision petition with SC on Cauvery issue: Siddaramaiah

"Even though our representatives explained that the state does not have sufficient water to release, the CWMA has upheld the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on releasing 3,000 cusecs of water," Siddaramaiah said.

Senior judges have advised the state government to convince the Supreme Court about the Mekedatu project, Siddaramaiah said. "They were of the opinion that Tamil Nadu will not be inconvenienced in anyway because of the Mekedatu project and that the neighboring state is opposing it only for political reasons," he said.

"In the last hearing, when our counsel raised the Mekedatu project, the Supreme Court said it would list the matter after two weeks. We've been advised to make a case for the Mekedatu project forcefully," Siddaramaiah said.

The Mekedatu project proposes the construction of a balancing reservoir. "Last time, 650 tmc ft of water went to Tamil Nadu. With a balancing reservoir, we can store 67 tmc ft of water. This isn't for irrigation. It's for drinking purposes in Bengaluru, Kolar and that region. It's also for power generation. The remaining water will be let into Tamil Nadu. During such distress years, water stored here will be useful," Siddaramaiah explained.

Further, the former judges recommended the formation of an advisory committee that would look into all water disputes including Cauvery, Mahadayi and Upper Krishna. The committee will work towards collecting data everyday and advise the government. They will also provide information to our legal team, Siddaramaiah said.

Former Chief Justice of India MN Venkatachalaiah, Justices Shivaraj Patil, V Gopal Gowda, RV Raveendran, Venugopal Gowda, former advocates-general BV Acharya, Madhusudhan Nayak, Vijay Shankar, Uday Holla, Ravi Varma Kumar and Prabhuling Navadgi attended the meeting.