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Kumaraswamy accuses CM Siddaramaiah of blocking projects in Karnataka

He said that though the Centre is ready for the development of the state, the Siddarmaiah government is not cooperating at all.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 14:34 IST
India NewspoliticsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahH D Kumaraswamy

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