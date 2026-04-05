Kumaraswamy accuses CM Siddaramaiah of blocking projects in Karnataka

<p>Davangere: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/what-would-congress-have-done-h-d-kumaraswamy-hails-modi-for-averting-the-lpg-crisis-3956365">H D Kumaraswamy </a>has accused the state government of obstructing the development of industries and revival of factories in Karnataka.</p><p>Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he charged that though the Centre is ready for the development of the state, the Siddarmaiah government is not cooperating at all. </p><p>Furnishing details, he alleged the Centre has given capital of Rs 1,700 crore capital to Kuduremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) but the state government has planned to sink the company for no reason. "Citing the Forest act, the state government is obstructing the revival of HMT," he charged.</p>.'Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah brought son into politics for collection': H D Kumaraswamy .<p>"We have restarted a steel factory in Visakhapatnam in the neighboring Andhra Pradesh that had a debt of Rs 35,000 crore. A new factory with a capital of Rs 1.25 lakh crore is being set up. Stop making allegations against the Centre and deal amicably. Look at the Andhra Pradesh government and learn from it," he said calling out the Congress-led government in Karnataka.</p><p>"Rajya Sabha member H D Deve Gowda went to the Parliament session in a wheelchair and removed obstacles to the Upper Bhadra and Yettinahole projects. How many times, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has raised his voice on the problems of the state?" Kumaraswamy further asked.</p><p>The Minister also taunted that Siddaramaiah remembers backward classes, minorities only when there is a threat to the post of the Chief Minister. "When his position is safe, he would not remember Ahinda," he said. </p>