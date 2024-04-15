Kumaraswamy apologises after row over 'women have lost their way due to Congress's guarantees' remark

Kumaraswamy pointed out that he had referred to women as “our mothers” and said, “This in itself shows my respect for women.”

Kumaraswamy charged the Congress with trying to tarnish his image. “I was referring to the Congress’ guarantees. I was trying to convey to all my mothers in the state that they shouldn’t take the wrong track by voting for the Congress because of the guarantees,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also said he was trying to make women understand that while the government gives them Rs 2,000 a month, their husbands are being “pick-pocketed” of Rs 5,000-6,000.

The JD(S) leader, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Mandya, recalled “sexist” remarks made by various Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, on BJP’s Hema Malini and Kangana Ranaut. “What do you have to say about that, Mr D K Shviakumar?” Kumaraswamy asked.