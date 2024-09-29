H D Kumaraswamy demands action against senior IPS officer, releases documents

Levelling allegations of corruption and extortion against Additional Director General of Police (Lokayukta-SIT) M Chandrashekhar, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that the former be suspended. He charged the Congress with misusing government machinery.
He released documents to substantiate his charges. Kumaraswamy furnished a complaint by a junior policeman against Chandrashekhar, accused of demanding Rs 20 crore, besides a complaint, charging the ADGP with harassment, lodged with then home secretary Rajneesh Goel.
Chandrashekhar has sought permission to question officials in Raj Bhavan to find who leaked information about the request for prosecuting Kumaraswamy awaiting Governor’s nod. Kumaraswamy questioned the government’s failure to act against Chandrashekhar. He is also the officer investigating allegations made against Kumaraswamy, of granting permission to a dubious company for mining. “What post has he been promised by government?” he said.
Lamenting that the government’s politics of vendetta had now extended to Raj Bhavan, he said, “Chandrashekhar has sought permission from Lokayukta ADGP Manish Karbekar to probe officials in Governor’s secretariat on info leaks. Who is Chandrashekhar? On whose directions is he acting? Is it the CM or other ministers? This indicates that the police force is being misused by government.”
The former CM alleged that Chandrashekhar was part of a group led by businessman Vijay Tata that is supposed to have extorted money to the tune of crores of rupees from merchants and builders. “An FIR has been fioled against Chandrashekhar, but no action initiated. Vijay Tata extorted more than Rs 100 crore from Delhi-based PACL Ltd, with Chandrashekhar’s assistance,” he said, alleging that a 38-storey building under construction near Manyata Tech Park was owned by
Chandrashekhar.
“He is involved in illegal construction and encroached upon a raja kaluve,” he said. Kumaraswamy said he would submit all documents to the union home secretary and file a complaint against Chandrashekhar.
“I would like to ask DG&IGP Alok Mohan, what is your intelligence doing? Why has this officer not been suspended yet,” he said.
