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Kumaraswamy dismisses rumours of Zameer Ahmed Khan joining JD(S)

Zameer Ahmed Khan, a former JD(S) leader, is reportedly facing displeasure from the Congress high command over alleged anti-party activities during the recent Davangere South Assembly bypoll.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsH D KumaraswamyJDSZameer Ahmed Khan

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