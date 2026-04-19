<p>New Delhi: Union Steel Minister and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jd-s">JD(S)</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d--kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> on Sunday denied speculation that Karnataka Minorities Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan is attempting to switch to the JD(S), calling the reports “baseless”.</p>.<p> “Neither has Zameer Ahmed Khan contacted me, nor am I interested in him. I am not the kind of person who seeks to capitalise on political instability in other parties. I have always believed in value-based politics, " Kumaraswamy told reporters here. </p>.<p>He added that there is no truth to social media speculation. “He has not approached me. I don’t want to repeat past mistakes by admitting certain leaders,” Kumaraswamy said.</p>.Bypoll sabotage row: Didn’t go to Kerala for holiday, was there doing party work': B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.<p>Zameer Ahmed Khan, a former JD(S) leader, is reportedly facing displeasure from the Congress high command over alleged anti-party activities during the recent Davangere South Assembly bypoll. </p>.<p>There were strong indications that he might be asked to resign from his ministerial post in the Siddaramaiah-led government.</p>.<p>The Congress has already taken action against two other Muslim leaders — sacking Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed and expelling senior leader and MLC Abdul Jabbar from the party’s primary membership for anti party activities. </p>