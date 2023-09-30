Kumaraswamy hits out at CM Siddaramaiah for questioning secular credentials of JD(S)

In a post on 'X', Kumaraswamy said: 'How secular it is to hold meetings of caste and distribute cookers and iron boxes with the tag line 'secular? Is it secular to hold a conference of religions and a meeting for a caste claiming to be the leader of minorities and backward communities? Tell me Mr Siddaramaiah?' Siddaramaiah is a pseudo-socialist who uses the term socialism for political advantage to brand BJP as communalist, the former chief minister said.