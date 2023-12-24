Kumaraswamy likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Mandya

Bengaluru: JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy is likely to contest next year’s Lok Sabha polls from Mandya from where his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy made an unsuccessful debut bid.
Though Kumaraswamy had denied this while addressing a news conference in New Delhi soon after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago, party sources said he has been made this offer by the BJP high command. However, Kumaraswamy has thus far maintained that he does not want to move out of state politics.
According to sources, Mandya and Hassan constituencies have almost been finalised for the JD(S) in the seat-sharing alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. Two senior JD(S) leaders CS Puttaraju and Suresh Gowda have been making public statements aspiring to contest from Mandya.
“This would definitely lead to an internal dispute which will be quelled only if someone from the HD Deve Gowda family contests from here,” said a senior party leader.
The sources even explained that the JD(S) has to wait for four more years to make a comeback in the Assembly elections.
“Instead, if Kumaraswamy gets elected for the Lok Sabha and is inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, then it would be double benefit and the party can win more seats in the 2028 Assembly elections,” the source added.
Kumaraswamy had recently said that some BJP leaders were in favour of fielding him for the Lok Sabha polls but his focus was on seeing the BJP-JD(S) alliance sweeping all 28 seats.
Meanwhile, sources form the BJP confirmed to DH about the offer made to Kumaraswamy to contest from Mandya.
“One of the main reasons for offering Kumaraswamy the Mandya seat is that it is a strong Vokkaliga base and JD(S) still has a huge vote bank there. In the 2023 Assembly elections, it lost several of its seats mainly because of internal disputes and anti-incumbency of individual legislators. The party had nothing to do with it. If Kumaraswamy contests, it will be an easy win for him. On the other hand, since there are reports that sitting MP from Mandya, Sumalatha, faces anti-incumbency, the BJP would not risk fielding her from Mandya,” a source from BJP explained.
Kumaraswamy’s entry into national politics by contesting the Lok Sabha elections may also help his son Nikhil’s political career. “If Kumaraswamy gets elected in the Lok Sabha polls, then the Channapatna Assembly seat will be vacant. Since BJP’s CP Yogeshwar is eyeing a Lok Sabha seat from Bengaluru Rural, it would be a cakewalk for Nikhil,” the source mentioned.
Kumaraswamy was not available for comment.