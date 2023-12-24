Kumaraswamy likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Mandya

“One of the main reasons for offering Kumaraswamy the Mandya seat is that it is a strong Vokkaliga base and JD(S) still has a huge vote bank there. In the 2023 Assembly elections, it lost several of its seats mainly because of internal disputes and anti-incumbency of individual legislators. The party had nothing to do with it. If Kumaraswamy contests, it will be an easy win for him. On the other hand, since there are reports that sitting MP from Mandya, Sumalatha, faces anti-incumbency, the BJP would not risk fielding her from Mandya,” a source from BJP explained.