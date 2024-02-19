Kumaraswamy making offers for RS elections, threatening MLAs to buy votes, alleges Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar, also the Congress Karnataka unit chief, said: “We know whom H D Kumaraswamy is making phone calls to, what he is speaking and what offers he is making. Our MLAs have given us all the information. We are aware of BJP’s strategy.” Asked if the Opposition parties are trying for cross voting, he said, “Have they (BJP) fielded the candidate without any reason? They fielded the candidate to make their efforts. Let us see who votes for whom on February 27 (the voting day)."

"He (Kumaraswamy) has spoken, made offers (to Congress MLAs), they (MLAs) came and told me. He had threatened them. I am aware of it. I will not speak on it now," Shivakumar said.