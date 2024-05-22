Home
Kumaraswamy seeks D K Shivakumar’s resignation over pen drive case

Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) is planning a legal battle to bring out the truth and punish the culprits.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 22:26 IST
State JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy has demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his “involvement” in the sleaze pen drive circulation case.

“The telephonic conversation between Shivakumar, Shivarame Gowda (former MP) and Devaraje Gowda (BJP leader) establishes the conspiracy. Shivakumar himself has agreed that he spoke for half a minute. Isn’t it enough for the chief minister to act (against him)?” Kumaraswamy questioned. He was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday. 

“Instead of trying to escape by talking about the case lightly, the chief minister must drop Shivakumar from the Cabinet or Shivakumar should submit resignation,” he demanded.

Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) is planning a legal battle to bring out the truth and punish the culprits. 

He alleged that the Congress was using the case for publicity and to damage the BJP-JD(S) alliance. “Despite knowing the truth through the telephone conversation, the chief minister is protecting the people involved in the case. This shows how the investigation is going on,” he remarked.

Replying to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement asking why JD(S) had suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party, Kumaraswamy said, “We have suspended Prajwal on moral grounds. When the SIT is saying the face of the male person in the sex videos circulated was not visible, surprisingly, the chief minister has declared Prajwal a criminal, though he is just an accused in the case.”

Kumaraswamy again appealed to Prajwal to return to the country and face probe. He, however, clarified Prajwal is not in touch with him.

Published 21 May 2024, 22:26 IST
