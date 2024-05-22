Kumaraswamy seeks D K Shivakumar’s resignation over pen drive case

Replying to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement asking why JD(S) had suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party, Kumaraswamy said, “We have suspended Prajwal on moral grounds. When the SIT is saying the face of the male person in the sex videos circulated was not visible, surprisingly, the chief minister has declared Prajwal a criminal, though he is just an accused in the case.”