Kumaravyasa Bharata in English soon

The first volume of poet Kumaravyasa’s ‘Karnata Bharata Kathamanjari’ will be available in English soon, said Professor S N Sridhar, director of Centre for Indian Studies, Stony Brook University, New York.
He was speaking at the programme ‘Vishwakannada Vivekayana’, organised by Bengaluru-based Christu Jayanti Autonomous College and Chamarajanagar University, in the city on Monday.
The ‘Karnata Bharata Kathamanjari’ is also known as ‘Kumaravyasa Bharata’.
Professor C N Ramachandran, H S Raghavendra Rao, H S Shivaprakash and Narayana Hegde have been working on its translation over the last seven years, and it will be published by Harvard University Press. Several Kannada scholars, like Krishnamurthy Hanur, are helping, he added.
Rohan Narayana Murty, son of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, has established an endowment fund called ‘Murty Classical Library’ at Harvard University. Efforts are on to introduce the best works of India to the world under this project. Sheldon Pollock, editor of Endowment, has agreed to the project, Sridhar added.