Kumarswamy’s fan climbs 365 steps of temple while kneeling to fulfill vow

Melkote: An ardent follower of former chief minister and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has fulfilled his vow by kneeling (climbing with knees) 365 steps of Yoga Narasimha Swamy Hill, at Melkote, in Mandya district, and displayed his affection towards his leader.
Speaking to reporters, Lokesh, hailing from Chikka Mandya village, Mandya taluk, said, "I am a hardcore fan of H D Kumaraswamy. When he contested from Mandya, I had taken a vow with Melkote Yoga Narasimha Swamy to climb the hill on my knees if H D Kumaraswamy wins the elections and also for his good health".
"As my demand has been fulfilled with the blessings of God. I have come here and visited the temple and fulfilled my vow," he said.
Published 14 June 2024, 13:16 IST