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Homeindiakarnataka

Kunigal range forest officer electrocuted in Karnataka's Hassan

On Sunday, he was watering the walls of the house for curing, when he got electrocuted.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:18 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:18 IST
Karnataka NewsHassanelectrocution

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