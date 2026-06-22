Kunigal range forest officer electrocuted in Karnataka's Hassan

<p>Hassan: Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Kunigal Range P Jagadish (46) was electrocuted while curing the walls of an under construction house at Sathyamangala layout in the city on Sunday.</p>.Technician electrocuted while working on power line in Bengaluru's Electronics City.<p>Jagadish was getting a new house constructed at Sathyamangala layout. On Sunday, he was watering the walls of the house for curing, when he got <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electrocution">electrocuted</a>. </p><p>He was immediately shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.</p>.<p>Jagadish served as the RFO in Hassan district from 2015 to 2020. Hassan town police visited the spot.</p>