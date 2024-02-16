Kuvempu varsity 1st yr BCom students declared failed 18 months after ‘passing’

A technical glitch in the university exams portal has forced BCom students of the Kuvempu University here to write supplementary exams, in which they were declared passed two years ago.
When the results of first year BCom were announced in 2022, all students were happy as they had scored above 90 marks in three papers - Financial Accounting, Digital Fluency and Fundamental of Business Accounting.
But now, after a gap of two years, over 150 students who are in the final year have to appear for the supplementary exams slated to be held in February-March this year, as they have been declared failed in these subjects.
Their plight is due to the faulty Unified University & College Management System (UUCMS).
The university has issued a circular directing students to pay fee without fail and appear for exam.
Kuvempu University registrar (evaluation) S M Gopinath confirmed there was an anomaly.
The total marks for these subjects is 100 each (40 for internal assessment and 60 for theory paper). There is no practical examination. Each student has to score a minimum of 21 marks in the theory examination to pass the subject.
But UUCMS included 50 marks of practical component and showed that all students had passed.
Those who had scored less than 21 marks also passed, though in reality, they had failed. This became evident when practical components were removed from the tally in UUCMS.
Jeevan, a final year student of BCom at Sahyadri College of Commerce & Management, said, “The results of first year BCom were announced when I was in fourth semester (second year). If there was any technical error, the authorities should have informed us within one year. But they announced the revised results after a gap of over 18 months. Now, I am in final year and I don’t remember the syllabus I studied in first year. How can they expect us to appear for first year exam now?” he said.
He said the university had not yet announced final time-table of supplementary exams.
Some students have paid fees and others have not as they are confused. “I have to appear for Financial Accounting paper,” Jeevan said.