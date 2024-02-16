Kuvempu varsity 1st yr BCom students declared failed 18 months after ‘passing’

Jeevan, a final year student of BCom at Sahyadri College of Commerce & Management, said, “The results of first year BCom were announced when I was in fourth semester (second year). If there was any technical error, the authorities should have informed us within one year. But they announced the revised results after a gap of over 18 months. Now, I am in final year and I don’t remember the syllabus I studied in first year. How can they expect us to appear for first year exam now?” he said.