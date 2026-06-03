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Homeindiakarnataka

L K Atheeq named as Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar's financial adviser

Atheeq will also continue as chairperson of the Bengaluru Business Corridor.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:13 IST
Karnataka NewsDK ShivakumarL K Atheeq

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