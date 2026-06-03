L K Atheeq named as Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar's financial adviser

<p>Bengaluru: Retired IAS officer LK Atheeq has been appointed as Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s financial adviser. </p><p>Atheeq, who retired last year, served as additional chief secretary of the finance department in the previous Siddaramaiah administration. </p><p>Having overseen the rollout of the Congress’ five ‘guarantee’ schemes, Atheeq is directly aware of the financial challenges the state is facing. </p>.Beard, fashion and spirituality: D K Shivakumar beyond politics.<p>Atheeq's salary and allowances as the CM’s financial adviser will be equivalent to the post of chief secretary, a government notification stated.</p><p>Atheeq will also continue as chairperson of the Bengaluru Business Corridor. </p>