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Homeindiakarnataka

Labour Minister Santosh Lad weeps after breakfast meet with Siddaramaiah

At the meeting, Siddaramaiah informed his Cabinet colleagues about his decision to step down.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 07:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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