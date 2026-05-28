<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>has informed his Cabinet colleagues about his decision to step down on Thursday, which left some of them tearful.</p><p>Siddaramaiah explained his decision to his Ministers over a breakfast meeting at his official residence. </p><p>“The CM told us about the talks he had with the Congress top brass. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others advised him to resign,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil said. “Siddaramaiah has accepted their advice and will resign at 3 pm,” he said. </p>.Blessings and a warm hug: Siddaramaiah-D K Shivakumar bonhomie marks beginning of power transition in Karnataka.<p>At the start of the breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar — his likely successor — hugged and displayed bonhomie. Shivakumar even touched Siddaramaiah’s feet to seek his blessings. </p><p>Labour Minister Santosh Lad, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, wept in front of news cameras after the breakfast meeting. </p><p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said Siddaramaiah thanked his Cabinet colleagues. </p><p>Siddaramaiah is scheduled to head to Lok Bhavan to submit his resignation, leading to the dissolution of his Cabinet. </p>