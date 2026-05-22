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Homeindiakarnataka

Labourer dies after mud cave-in during well excavation work in Udupi

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Friday when Ramesh was working inside the well. Police said the soil from the wall of the well suddenly caved in, burying him under the debris.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:55 IST
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A 25-year-old labourer, Ramesh

A 25-year-old labourer, Ramesh

Credit: Special arrangement 

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Published 22 May 2026, 16:55 IST
Karnataka NewsDeathUdupi

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