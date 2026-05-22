Labourer dies after mud cave-in during well excavation work in Udupi

<p>Udupi: A 25-year-old labourer from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/koppal">Koppal district </a>was buried alive after mud caved in on him while carrying out well excavation work at Uddinahithlu in Malpe on Friday evening.</p><p>According to officials, the victim, identified as Ramesh, was among five labourers from Koppal engaged by Prabhat Shetty, a resident of Sanur in Karkala, for well construction work at a site belonging to Chetan, a resident of Madhvanagar. The workers had been engaged in removing soil from the well on May 21 and 22.</p><p>The incident occurred around 5 pm on Friday when Ramesh was working inside the well. Police said the soil from the wall of the well suddenly caved in, burying him under the debris.</p>.<p>Soon after the incident, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services department, along with local residents, launched an emergency rescue operation at the site.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police </a>have registered a case in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.</p>