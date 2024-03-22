Labourer killed in elephant attack

Chikkamagaluru: A tragic incident occurred on Friday when a labourer, Sridhar (68), who was working in a coffee estate at Kanchenahalli, was fatally attacked by an elephant.

Sridhar, originally from Veerasolapuram in Tamil Nadu, had been residing in Kanchenahalli with his family for the past three decades. He was working in a plantation owned by a Mahesh when the attack took place. Without warning, a lone elephant attacked him.

Sustaining severe injuries, Sridhar was initially taken to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru and later transferred to a hospital in Hassan. He succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital in Hassan, as confirmed by forest officials.

Following the incident, locals have urged the forest department to capture and translocate the lone elephant that has been roaming in the area for the past few days.