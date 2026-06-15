Lack of classrooms force students to attend classes in corridor in Huvinahadagali

<p>Huvinahadagali: Over 50 students of Government Higher Primary School near Mini Vidhan Soudha of Ward no 10 have no place to sit, leave alone classrooms to attend classes. They are forced to sit in the school corridor to attend classes. </p>.<p>There are over 280 students in the school which has seven classrooms. But these students have no place to sit as at least five classrooms leak during rainy season. With no other option, teachers are forced to take classes in the school corridor. </p>.60% of ICT labs in Karnataka's govt schools non-functional, reveals data.<p>Not just adequate classrooms, the school even does not have sufficient teachers. Of the required 12 teachers, it has only eight teachers and a guest teacher. This is the pathetic condition of town’s only bilingual government school. </p>.<p>From, 2019, the school has English medium from LKG to VII lasses and the number of admission is going up every year. Yet, the school lacks classrooms, playground and basic infrastructure. Due to lack of rooms, two classes are being conducted in one class. Additional classes are held in the classroom corridor. </p>.<p>“Specialised teachers have not been recruited yet for the English medium. The school kitchen is in very pathetic condition, threatening to collapse anytime. The kitchen staff struggle to save food grocery. There is no clean drinking water facility, either in the school,” complained parents. </p>