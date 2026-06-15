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Homeindiakarnataka

Lack of classrooms force students to attend classes in corridor in Huvinahadagali

Not just adequate classrooms, the school even does not have sufficient teachers. Of the required 12 teachers, it has only eight teachers and a guest teacher.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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