Lack of lab accreditation affects state’s KFD surveillance

According to a source connected with the lab, the sample results from NIV take anywhere from 10 days to two months to come back. “By this time, the disease would spread among people. In areas like Thirthahalli, people collect dry leaves from forests regularly, and are likely to get infected quickly through ticks. In 2021 and 2022, the turnaround time for some samples from NIV was over six months,” the KFD researcher says.