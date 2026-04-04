<p>Lack of work under the rural employment guarantee scheme has prompted people in many parts of the state, particularly the North <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> region, to migrate to cities in search of livelihoods.</p><p>Zilla panchayats have not approved action plans though gram panchayats had submitted them several months ago. As a result, many landless and marginal farmers have set out to seek work in sectors like construction in cities like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Mumbai and Pune.</p><p>Zilla panchayat officials cite a lack of clarity from the government on the scheme and say they are engaging workers for pending work from the previous year.</p><p>Across the state, districts have projected 1.30 crore person-days of work for April. However, participation in the scheme has declined in recent years: 30.39 lakh individuals worked under it in 2025–26, compared to 51.7 lakh in 2024–25, 54.2 lakh in 2023–24, and 53.16 lakh in 2022–23.</p>.<p>However, due to absence of agricultural activities and MGNREGS works, many have left their villages. Farmers suffered loss due to crop damage from floods and heavy rainfall last year in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Raichur, Bidar, Yadgir, Koppal and several other districts. They are unable to repay loans taken for seeds and fertilisers because the meagre government compensation.</p>.<p>“I am engaged in gardening work at a multi-national company in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, along with my wife. My two children are also engaged in construction work in the city. Lack of agricultural activities and MGNREGS works prompted us to leave our village,” said landless farmer Mallappa Channur from Honna Kiranagi village in Kalaburagi taluk.</p>.NREGA allowed to die slow death, G RAM G no succour: Workers.<p>K Mahantesh, general secretary of the Karnataka State Building & Other Construction Workers’ Federation and a labour union leader, said construction work in major cities has declined somewhat since the start of the war in West Asia.</p>.<p>“Migrant labourers in the construction sector will be left without jobs if the war continues. The rising cost of materials including paint, cement and steel will affect this sector,” he added.</p><p>Kalaburagi Hotel Owners Association president Narasimha Mendon claimed that there are fewer jobs for rural labourers in cities due to shortage of commercial cylinders due to the war.</p><p>MGNREG scheme field assistant Sadashiva Hydra claimed that a Rs 1.80-crore action plan was submitted to the zilla panchayat in November last year after holding a gram sabha on October 2. “We have not yet received approval for the action plan. Honna Kiranagi gram panchayat has more than 700 job card holders. We usually start work under the scheme from April 1 every year. But, 20% of them have left our village and more will migrate if work is not undertaken soon,” he added.</p><p>He also demanded that the zilla panchayat should issue orders to take up old works in the new financial year to ensure timely payment to workers.</p><p>Meanwhile, Kalaburagi zilla panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena claimed that there is limited scope under the scheme because the action plan has not been approved. However, he said some workers are accommodated in the ongoing works approved in the previous year’s action plan.</p><p>Raichur zilla panchayat CEO Ishwar Kumar Kandoo said workers are employed in the 25-30% pending MGNREGS works of the previous financial year as there is no approval for the new action plan. Works are not in progress in 146 gram panchayats in Belagavi district.</p><p>Officials in Davangere claimed that the Centre has not yet made complete payment for the works done and zilla panchayat has not received guidelines on implementation of VB — G RAM G scheme.</p>