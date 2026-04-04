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Lack of MGNREGS work pushes North Karnataka workers to cities

Across the state, districts have projected 1.30 crore person-days of work for April.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 21:50 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMGNREGA worksRuralmigration

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