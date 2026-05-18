<p>Hubballi: If you feel this summer is sultrier than the previous ones, then blame it on the relative humidity that makes one feel a degree or two more than the actual temperature.</p><p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, nearly 82 per cent of the state's geography has reported relative humidity above 90 per cent on most days in May.</p><p>N Puviarasan, Head of the Meteorological Centre-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>, pointed at a lack of north-westerly winds and regular thundershowers that have been lashing the state as the reasons for higher relative humidity.</p><p>"We are facing an ENSO-neutral phase, which means middle ground between El Niño and La Niña. During this phase, there is a higher probability of only western and eastern winds over the ocean," he said and added that currently Karnataka is witnessing more western and eastern winds flowing over the state. </p>.Bengaluru sizzles as mercury soars 3 degrees Celsius above normal.<p>"These winds are carrying moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The western winds are making North Interior Karnataka more humid, while eastern winds are making parts of South Interior Karnataka feel hotter,” he said.</p><p>He also explained that currently the sun’s axis is right above the earth, making days hotter, and as humidity content is higher, the night temperature is also higher.</p><p>Eashwar Hasabi, Medical Superintendent of Karnataka Medical College & Research Institute, Hubballi, said relative humidity has multiple impacts on the body. </p><p>"People indoors face more discomfort than people outdoors. People could face dehydration resulting in fatigue. Longer period of dehydration could affect multiple organs."</p><p>He said that people in coastal areas need to take extra precaution as relative humidity is very high in those areas.</p>