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Lack of northwesterly winds and rains make summer in Karnataka sultrier

Nearly 82% of the state's geography has reported relative humidity above 90% on most days in May.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsrainsKarnataka NewsKarnatakawindssummerHumidity

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