Lack of periodic review led to closure of rowdy sheets: KSPCA sources

<p>Bengaluru: The closure of rowdy sheets by the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority (KSPCA) was largely due to the police’s failure to conduct mandatory periodic reviews and maintain records justifying continued surveillance of the individuals concerned, sources familiar with the proceedings said. </p>.<p>The issue triggered a controversy after Home Minister Priyank Kharge described the closure of rowdy sheets as “nonsense” and sought a review of the decision.</p>.<p>Officials and legal experts, however, contend that the authority acted strictly in accordance with guidelines laid down by the High Court of Karnataka on the opening and continuation of rowdy sheets. </p>.<p>The KSPCA is led by retired high court judge Justice N K Sudhindra Rao. It has Devajyoti Ray as member secretary and Mohan Kumar Danappa as a member. </p>.<p>The issue gained traction after the KSPCA on May 19 ordered setting aside the rowdy sheet registered against Sunil Kumar alias ‘Silent’ Sunil at the Amruthahalli police station on November 26, 2014. Another rowdy, Rohith alias ‘Onte’ Rohit, got relief on May 25. </p>.<p>Sunil is linked with at least over a dozen cases and was one of the prime suspects in the 2003 murder of Bekkinakannu Rajendra.</p>.<p>In 2022, he reportedly shared the stage with some BJP leaders. Rohit is one of Sunil’s close associates and has been linked with murders and contract killings. </p>.<p>Sources in the authority told <em>DH</em> that they found that in several cases, police stations failed to carry out the mandatory review of rowdy sheets every two years.</p>.<p>The police were also unable to produce records showing that the activities of the listed individuals were being regularly monitored — a key requirement for retaining a person’s name in the rowdy register. </p>.<p>The court guidelines make it clear that a rowdy sheet cannot continue indefinitely.</p>.<p><strong>Supporting evidence</strong></p>.<p>The police are required to periodically assess whether a person still poses a threat to public peace and order and whether continued surveillance is warranted.</p>.<p>Such assessments must be backed by documentary evidence, including surveillance reports, intelligence inputs, involvement in criminal activities and other material demonstrating the need for continued monitoring. </p>.<p>During the hearings, the authority repeatedly sought records from the police to establish compliance with these requirements.</p>.<p>In several cases, however, the police failed to furnish adequate documentation, prompting the authority to conclude that continuing the rowdy sheets was legally unsustainable. </p>.<p>Sources in the authority also said that the police might challenge the closure orders before the high court, but there was no provision to keep the authority’s orders in abeyance while seeking a <br>review.</p>.<p>Any attempt to continue surveillance despite the closure could invite legal challenges from the affected individuals, they noted. </p>.<p>“In many such cases, the high court is likely to uphold the authority’s decision because the orders are based on the very guidelines framed by the court,” a source familiar with the proceedings said. </p>.<p>The controversy comes at a time when the government is emphasising stronger action against habitual offenders and organised criminal networks across the state. </p>