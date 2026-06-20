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Lack of periodic review led to closure of rowdy sheets: KSPCA sources

Sources in the authority told DH that they found that in several cases, police stations failed to carry out the mandatory review of rowdy sheets every two years.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:45 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 02:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPolice

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