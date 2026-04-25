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Lack of staff dampens visitors’ experience at Shivappa Nayaka Palace in Shivamogga

The palace needs four guides, preferably those with postgraduate degrees in History, to take visitors on an informative journey through the palace
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 00:47 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 00:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamogga

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