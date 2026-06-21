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Homeindiakarnataka

Lack of turf wickets and infrastructure hampers cricket in Kalyana Karnataka

However, recent discussions with government regarding the establishment of a new cricket stadium in Kalaburagi have rekindled hopes among the cricket fraternity.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 02:13 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 02:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKalaburagi

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