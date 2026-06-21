Lack of turf wickets and infrastructure hampers cricket in Kalyana Karnataka

<p>Kalaburagi: Kalyana Karnataka has long lagged in cricket infrastructure, with the absence of turf wickets and modern training facilities hampering the growth of sporting talent in the region. Sports enthusiasts and coaches allege that the region has been subjected to step-motherly treatment, while greater priority has been accorded to the southern parts of Karnataka.</p>.<p>However, recent discussions between Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad regarding the establishment of a new cricket stadium and training academy in Kalaburagi have rekindled hopes among the cricket fraternity.</p>.<p><strong>Separate cricket zone</strong></p>.<p>One of the long-standing demands of cricket stakeholders in Kalyana Karnataka is the bifurcation of the KSCA’s Raichur Zone, which currently comprises seven districts— Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Yadgir, Koppal, Vijayapura and Bagalkot.</p>.<p>Cricket administrators and coaches argue that creating a separate Kalaburagi Zone comprising Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar districts would facilitate the identification and nurturing of young talent at the grassroots level. They have also demanded that Under-15, Under-19 and senior women’s cricket tournaments be conducted across all six mofussil zones, including Kalaburagi, Hubballi and Belagavi, instead of being largely confined to Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“Raichur Zone has been completely neglected by the KSCA, which has not established even a single turf wicket in the region. Bifurcation of the zone and creation of a separate Kalaburagi Zone would provide a significant boost to cricket development. Bengaluru continues to receive greater attention, with City XI and President’s XI teams regularly participating in competitive state-level inter-zonal tournaments,” said cricket coach Jaibheem Dargi.</p>.<p>He added that affiliated cricket clubs had submitted a representation to KSCA vice-president Sujit Somasundar during his recent visit to Kalaburagi, urging the association to bifurcate the state’s largest cricket zone.</p>.<p><strong>International-standard stadium</strong></p>.<p>Last year, the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner wrote to the Higher Education Department seeking a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the allotment of 30 acres of land belonging to Gulbarga University (GU) at Kusanur village, located about five kilometres from Kalaburagi city. The district administration proposed handing over the land to KSCA for the construction of an international-standard cricket stadium.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the Higher Education Department Principal Secretary sought a detailed report from the university regarding the benefits of the land allotment, its guidance and market value, and the university’s opinion on transferring land to a non-governmental organisation.</p>.<p>However, the proposal was rejected by the university.</p>.<p>Gulbarga University Registrar Ramesh Londonkar stated that several organisations had sought land from the university, which owns over 860 acres of land.</p>.<p>“More than 15 organisations have requested nearly 360 acres of university land. We have allotted two acres each to KKRTC and the Fire Department following repeated requests from government officials. No fresh proposal seeking land for an international cricket stadium has been received by the university,” he clarified.</p>.<p><strong>Plans for turf grounds</strong></p>.<p>KSCA Raichur Zone convener Kushal Patil Gadgi said the association is planning to develop two turf cricket grounds— one on 12 acres of land in Raichur and another on 13 acres near Kalaburagi Airport.</p>.<p>He said the projects have been delayed due to technical issues and the need for statutory approvals, although the required land has already been donated by private individuals.</p>.<p>“At present, Khaja Bandanawaz (KBN) Turf Ground in Kalaburagi and Siddharaj Cricket Ground at Maniknagar in Bidar district’s Humnabad taluk are the only turf cricket venues in Kalyana Karnataka. While these grounds offer quality outfields and modern amenities, they do not meet the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) norms required for hosting first-class matches,” Gadgi explained.</p>.<p>He noted that facilities such as separate dressing rooms, dining halls capable of accommodating 30 to 40 people, and other supporting infrastructure are mandatory for first-class cricket. The proposed stadiums will incorporate all these requirements.</p>.<p><strong>Separate federations</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, members of the sports fraternity have renewed their demand for separate federations for various sports disciplines in Kalyana Karnataka, citing the special status accorded to the region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.</p>.<p>They argue that the region trails cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru and Dharwad by more than two decades in terms of sports infrastructure and opportunities. Despite the availability of substantial funds through the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), they contend that elected representatives have failed to accord adequate priority to sports development.</p>.<p>Sports stakeholders believe that sustained investment in infrastructure, training facilities and institutional support is essential to unlock the sporting potential of Kalyana Karnataka and provide its young athletes with opportunities comparable to those available elsewhere in the state.</p>.<p>"Raichur Zone has been completely neglected by the KSCA which has not established even a single turf wicket in the region. Bifurcation of the zone and creation of a separate Kalaburagi Zone would provide a significant boost to cricket development," said Jaibheem Dargi, Cricket coach.</p>