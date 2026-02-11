Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Lahar Singh Siroya demands setting up craft village along Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Lahar Siroya proposed that the government should mandate the identification and development of permanent, high-visibility sites on suitable government land adjacent to new expressways.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 16:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 16:36 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru-Mysuru highwayLahar Singh Siroya

Follow us on :

Follow Us