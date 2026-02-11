<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Wednesday urged the Central Government to introduce the 'Crafts Village' (Shilpa Gram) concept along new expressway corridors, beginning with the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.</p><p>Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha, Siroya called upon the Union Ministers for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to immediately implement the initiative.</p>.Lahar Singh Siroya seeks White Paper on investments in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah.<p>He proposed that the government should mandate the identification and development of permanent, high-visibility sites on suitable government land adjacent to new expressways. These sites would serve as dedicated marketplaces for local artisans and MSMEs to showcase and sell their products, he said.</p><p>Siroya further suggested establishing a dedicated Central mechanism to provide financial assistance and infrastructure support, transforming these crafts villages into state-of-the-art hubs. Such measures, he argued, would safeguard the livelihoods of traditional craftspeople while advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ vision.</p><p>Highlighting the adverse impact of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway—a flagship project of the Central Government, Siroya noted that the bypass of several towns has triggered an existential crisis for thousands of artisans and small business owners.</p><p>Iconic, globally recognised traditions, including the GI-tagged Channapatna wooden toys and regional culinary heritage, have suffered business declines of up to 70-80 per cent.</p>.Karnataka being controlled by two mediocre sons: Lahar Singh Siroya.<p>He specifically advocated for the establishment of a crafts village near Channapatna to preserve and promote the world-famous GI-tagged wooden toys.</p><p>“The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has disturbed their heritage and trade ecosystem for a while now,” Siroya said.</p>