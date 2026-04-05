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Lame duck of a language for a leaner curriculum?

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has submitted a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding that the government drop the decision.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 02:01 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 02:01 IST
India NewsKarnataka Newslanguage issue

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