<p>The recent and sudden announcement by the state government to do away with the marks system for third language subjects in SSLC board exams and shifting to grading system has received mixed reactions.</p><p>Though the private schools affiliated to the state board have raised objections to the decision expressing concerns from the students’ point of view, academicians, Kannada Development Authority and pro-Kannada activists have welcomed it. </p><p>They say that this decision is the first step towards the introduction of two-language policy in the state.</p><p>The reason for private schools to oppose this decision is mainly because of the policies followed by other boards, especially Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), the main competitor for state board schools.</p>.Karnataka introduces grading for third language in SSLC.<p>“The number of schools affiliated to the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board is very few in the state, but CBSE schools are our main competitors. This sudden decision by the government threatens the state board schools as there are high chances of migrant population from other states, specially Hindi-speaking ones, shifting to CBSE schools,” said the representative of a private unaided school from Bengaluru.</p><p>The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has submitted a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding that the government drop the decision.</p><p>D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Association, said, “Kannada is mandatory first or second language in the state, even at other board schools and there is no threat to the language of the land. Schools are teaching English also as a first or second language as it is the global language. Along with this, a third language is a must to foster well-rounded development of the child. Instead of shifting to a grading system, the government should have reduced the overall marks for third language, keeping it as a back-up subject, like in CBSE”. </p><p>He said, before taking the decision, the government did not discuss with any of the stakeholders.</p><p>“We feel the decision was taken to fulfil the demands of a particular group of people and such decisions will turn suicidal for the state education system,” he added. </p><p>However, developmental educationist V P Niranjanaradhya said this decision was the first step to implement a two-language policy.</p><p>“The government has made a very good decision. But detailed guidelines need to be issued to give clarity. An official order should be issued soon,” he said.</p><p>“When the government gives textbooks, continues the same teaching, how can schools claim that students will lose interest in any language?,” Niranjanaradhya said. </p><p>The educationist said that the state education policy (SEP) commission had also recommended the implementation of a two-language policy for students.</p>.Grades for 3rd language in SSLC: Karnataka Governor asks state to 'comprehensively examined' decision.<p>What CBSE follows</p>.<p>In CBSE, third language helps students enhance overall results in class 10. Though a third language is not mandatory, it is a supplement after class 8 and if students opt for a third language, it will act like a backup if they score less in any subject in board exams.</p><p>In class 10, if a student fails in first or second language, marks of third language will be considered.</p><p>Even if they have passed first and second language, and the highest score is in third language, the board considers the third language score.</p><p>Disadvantages of grading</p><p>As explained by many teachers, the percentage of students in board exams is very important to get admissions for PUC.</p><p>“We have seen many students losing PUC seats because they fall short by a few percentage points,” a college principal said.</p><p>Some said not awarding marks for third language, specially Hindi (as a majority of the state board schools offer Hindi as third language) will deprive their competitiveness.</p><p>“Most competitive exams, recruitment exams are in English and Hindi. As English is not that easy for Kannada-medium state board children, they can try their luck in Hindi. Also, there are exams which are only in Hindi, especially in banking and defence sectors. There, our youths will lose opportunities,” said the head of a leading competitive exams training centre. </p>