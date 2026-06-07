Land acquisition: Shidlaghatta farmers’ agitation enters 82nd day

<p>Chikkaballapur: Farmers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkaballapur">Chikkaballapur </a>have been sitting in protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office for 82 days straight. They are angry because the government (KIADB) wants to take away 2,823 acres of fertile farming land across 13 villages of Jangamakote hobli to build a factory zone called the Sir MV Deep Tech Park. </p>.<p>Farmers complain, at first, officials tried to secretly scan the fields using drones, but angry villagers stopped them. When the government tried to quietly push the paperwork forward, the farmers went to court and got a stay order from the High Court, which temporarily stopped all government work. </p>.<p>Protesting farmers have criticized the local MLA, accusing the legislator of engineering a counter-narrative to justify the acquisition under the guise of industrial development. “The MLA has set up an opposing camp claiming the region wants industries. To do this, they have brought in middlemen and fake farmers who do not own land here to mimic public support,” alleged leaders from the Raitha Horata Samiti.</p>.Farmers oppose land acquisition for industrial project in Chikkaballapur.<p>Devaraj N K, Secretary of the Horata Samiti, pointed to historical precedents to warn against the government’s industrial rehabilitation promises. “Look at the plight of the families who lost their lands during Phase 1 of the Devanahalli industrial development. They were promised jobs and prosperity, but today they are reduced to daily-wage labourers or security guards, stripped of their dignity and their heritage. We will not let Shidlaghatta’s farmers suffer the same fate,” Devaraj said.</p>.<p>According to another farmer protester Lakshmipathy, they (KIADB) don’t say anything else except, ‘We need this land and we are acquiring it.’ When we were called regarding this matter, a huge commotion broke out in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Our sub-registrar value (SR Value) was Rs 27 Lakh. Initially, they offered a 1:3 compensation ratio, but the people refused to yield. Then they increased it to 1:4, but even then, no one agreed. They took us in under the pretext of fixing a fair price, made us sit down and offered Rs 1.2-1.3 crore. But we didn’t go there to make a deal; we stood firm to save our land.</p>.<p>However, they brought in their own hired crowd to praise and applaud the decision. Right now, a few people are sitting in front of the DC office right opposite to our tent. Our MLA has set up his own faction there, shouting, ‘We are ready to give our land, please take it’ But none of them are actual landowners. </p>.<p>What the MLA says? </p><p>Shidlaghatta MLA B N Ravi Kumar told DH “There are two groups among the protesters: one in favour of the acquisition and the other against it. Out of the 2823 acres farmers owning 474 acres are ready to part with their lands 716 acres is government gomala land and 530 acres belongs to a private company called PACL. The landowners of the remaining 1103 acres are against the acquisition. I’ve been following it up and the DC has assured them of a meeting with KIADB officials soon” he said.</p>