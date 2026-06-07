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Homeindiakarnataka

Land acquisition: Shidlaghatta farmers’ agitation enters 82nd day

Protesting farmers have criticized the local MLA, accusing the legislator of engineering a counter-narrative to justify the acquisition under the guise of industrial development.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 23:29 IST
protestKarnatakafarmers

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