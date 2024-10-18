Land allotment row: ED raids MUDA office

<p>Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mysuru Taluk Office, inspecting documents related to the alleged MUDA scam, in which the names of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife have figured.</p><p>It can be noted that the ED has filed a case on the basis of the FIR filed by Lokayukta Police against Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swamy and others. </p><p>The case is related to the allotment of alternative sites to Parvathi in lieu of her land that was developed by MUDA without acquiring it.</p>.Karnataka: BJP MLA urges CM Siddaramaiah to take back all MUDA sites allotted under 50:50 scheme.<p>Lokayukta Police had filed the FIR following an order of the special court for people's representative.</p><p>ED officials in two teams, of over 10 personnel each, entered the MUDA office on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road and the Taluk Office at Mini Vidhana Soudha, in Nazarbad, around 11 am, accompanied by CRPF personnel.</p><p>MUDA officials said, the ED officials are inspecting both MUDA and Revenue department documents and they will look into the documents for at least two days.</p><p>The entry of public was restricted to both offices.</p>