Land allotment 'scam': ED summons six MUDA employees for questioning

<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned six employees of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Karnataka in connection with the alleged scam case involving the institute, reported news agency <em>ANI</em>. </p><p>These employees have been summoned for questioning on different dates which will take place at the ED's zonal office in Bengaluru. </p><p>The probe agency had recently conducted raids at the MUDA office in Mysuru. </p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife have found themselves in the eye of the storm when it comes to the land allotment by MUDA. </p><p>More to follow... </p>