Land denotification: Lokayukta police quiz HDK, he claims innocence

“I appeared before Lokayukta today regarding a 2015 case which was filed by then Siddaramaiah-led government. It was a false case and they filed it as I was raising my voice against the irregularities of the government then. Though the case was filed in 2015, why were they silent all these years,” asked Kumaraswamy. He said that he will “expose” M Chandra Sekhar, IGP (in-charge) of the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team, on Saturday.