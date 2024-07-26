'Land given to my wife legal,' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denies role in MUDA 'scam'

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah told in the conference that, he got to know in the year 2013-14 that the land was illegally acquired by MUDA.

"When my wife brought it to my notice in 2014 about the illegal acquisition of land and her request seeking alternate land, I was the Chief Minister then and I clearly told her that I will not entertain it. I even informed MUDA authorities about the same. But, in 2016, MUDA took a decision accepting its mistake," he shared. He even said that Parvathi submitted another application in 2021 and MUDA allotted alternate sites on 50:50 ratio following the High Court judgement in the case of one Sundramma of Mysuru.

However the Chief Minister revealed that, when the decision was taken there were legislators from all the parties as MUDA members. "The alternate land allotted to my wife was absolutely legal and the opposition parties have taken it personally to tarnish my image," he added.

Accepting that he has not mentioned about this property during the 2013 election affidavit, Siddaramaiah said, "It is true that I did not mention it in the election affidavit, but it was by mistake. The same has been rectified in my affidavit to Lokayukta later."

Meanwhile the Urban Development minister BS Suresha released the list of benefiarieis of land including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, JDS leaders SA RA Mahesh, Manjegowda, GT Devegowda, BJP legislator H Vishwanath and others and submitted it to the one man Judicial Commission constituted to inquire the issue.