Land loser farmer ends life for not getting job at factory

The farmer’s death note said, “As per norms, one of the members of the land loser family should be given a job. I have been requesting the Board and the private company for a job for the last four years. Instead of giving a job, they lodged a complaint against me and my family, for seeking justice. We have no other income. We have even lost the land and are in debt. Dejected over this, I am ending my life”.